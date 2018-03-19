Image copyright Getty Images

Fifth Harmony have announced they're going to be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

In a message to fans on Twitter, the band said they were going their separate ways "in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you".

"We're all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals."

They promised to bring their new experiences back to the band.

The girl group haven't confirmed how long their break will be but assured fans their remaining shows in 2018 would still be going ahead.

The four-piece band, who were put together on the US version of the X Factor, thanked their supporters, adding: "With you love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves."

Image copyright Getty Images

The news hasn't come as a shock to some fans.

There's been speculation the group would go their separate ways ever since Camila Cabello left the band in December 2016.

She has since gone on to have success with her own solo career.

Her single Havana reached number one in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camila Cabello has had a successful solo career

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.