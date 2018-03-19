Image copyright youtube/ksi

YouTuber KSI has announced he's agreed a two-fight amateur boxing deal with fellow vlogger Logan Paul.

It'll see the pair face off in a white collar match, with the first leg being staged at the Manchester Arena on 25 August, and the second in the US.

In February, KSI beat YouTuber Joe Weller in front of 8,000 fans in London.

On his YouTube page he announced: "August 25th 2018, this will be the biggest amateur boxing fight ever."

KSI's management company were the first to announce the deal.

However, Logan Paul had previously disputed how the fees should be split.

But it seems he's up for the challenge, after posting this relaxed training video.

KSI however has opted for posting training pics with famous fighters or trainers, like Floyd Mayweather Sr.

KSI challenged Jake and Logan Paul to a fight following his match against Joe.

The fight was watched by more than 25 million people in its first 24 hours online, according to promoter Upload Events.

Image copyright Mabdulle.com Image caption KSI stopped Joe Weller in the third round

The brothers offered up their dad as an opponent.

Logan has rarely left the headlines in 2018 after being criticised for joking about a dead body he had found in a Japanese forest known for suicides.

It was uploaded to his YouTube channel and had millions of views before he took it down.

