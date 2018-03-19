Five times Blue Ivy outshone Beyonce and Jay-Z

Image copyright Getty Images

There aren't many people who can outshine a superstar couple such as Jay-Z and Beyonce.

But it's something their six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy continues to do.

Whether she's watching an awards show or courtside at the basketball, she always manages to steal the limelight.

Here are five times she's done exactly that.

1. Art collector

Jay-Z and Beyonce stepped out together at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

But it was Blue Ivy who stole the show.

She got stuck into the art auction and could be seen bidding $19,000 (£13,500) on a piece of art.

Jay-Z was then filmed trying to lower his daughter's hand to stop her from bidding more money.

Reports say that despite bidding $19,000, Blue Ivy lost out to another bidder - believed to be film director Tyler Perry.

The six-year-old didn't let that put her off though. She apparently went on to bid on the next item and won that for $10,000.

2. Queen of the Grammys

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The six-year-old sat on the front row at the music event

This year's Grammy Awards featured performances from the likes of Rihanna and DJ Khaled.

But all everyone could talk about was Blue Ivy's appearance.

She was photographed making funny faces as she sat alongside her superstar parents.

A clip of the six-year-old telling her parents to stop clapping also went viral.

3. Fashionista

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blue Ivy with her Dad Jay-Z and auntie Solange

It wasn't her first time at the famous awards show.

In 2017, she was celebrated for being one of the best dressed at the event.

She may have only been five at the time, but she upstaged everyone else in the fashion stakes - wearing a pink Gucci suit to pay tribute to Prince.

She even fastened the top with a diamond brooch similar to the one Prince wore in Purple Rain.

4. Sports fan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blue Ivy is known to pose for selfies with her mum

The daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé is also known to attend high profile sports events.

She recently sat courtside at the 66th NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It looks like she's also got to grips with taking selfies as she was seen with her mum posing for pictures.

5. Instagram star

As well as being photographed by the paparazzi wherever she goes, Blue Ivy is also a star of Beyonce's Instagram page.

Whenever she appears in a post, it racks up millions of views.

It might not be long before she has her own account and may even rival her mum's 112 million followers.

