Robot Wars has been axed by the BBC for a second time.

The show featuring duelling robots was rebooted on BBC Two in 2016 and ran for three series.

Presented by Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon since its return, it is to be scrapped to "make room for new shows", the BBC said.

Soon after the announcement the hashtag #BringBackRobotWars started trending on social media.

Skip Twitter post by @UKRobotWars Sad to confirm the BBC’s decision to de-activate our House Robots. A huge thank you to Dara & Angela, our brilliant judges Noel, Lucy & Sethu, all of the amazing teams and most of all...you for joining us on this amazing robot smashing adventure. #BringBackRobotWars #RobotWars — Robot Wars (@UKRobotWars) March 16, 2018 Report

Fans of the show were truly gutted, including BBC Radio 1's Chris Stark.

A BBC spokesman said, "We are very proud of Robot Wars and would like to thank Mentorn Media, the presenters Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon, and all those involved in the last three series.

"However, in order to create room for new shows it won't be returning to BBC Two."

Robot Wars was originally broadcast on the BBC from 1998 until 2003, then on Channel 5 until 2004.

It had a peak audience of six million viewers in the UK during the late 1990s and became a worldwide success, showing in 45 countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, India, Germany and Italy.

After being axed, it came back to the BBC in 2016.

The series sees teams of roboteers, both amateur and professional, battle their home-constructed robots against each other in an arena.

Earlier series included assault and trial courses for competing robots.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.