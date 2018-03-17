Image copyright Amanda Edwards

RuPaul is the first drag queen to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 57-year-old host of RuPaul's Drag Race said he was "overcome with so much emotion" to get the honour he'd dreamed of since he was a child.

"This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career," the television presenter said.

Fans lined the Hollywood Boulevard to cheer RuPaul on and thank him for all he's done for the LGBTQ community.

"As a kid we'd come up here to Hollywood Boulevard.

"I'd look at all the stars and dream that one day, I could be one of the stars on Hollywood Boulevard," he said.

"I feel like I'm being knighted."

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda presented RuPaul the honour.

She said getting to know him has been "one of the big pleasures of my life" and that it "should be at least three sizes bigger than any other star".

"He created an industry that has given hundreds and hundreds of jobs and dreams to so many."

RuPaul was with his husband Georges LeBar and family, who he thanked along with his inspiration, Jane Fonda, as well as his high school teacher Bill Pannell.

RuPaul said Mr Pannell gave him the "best advice I could ever gotten" while a student. "Don't take life too seriously."

