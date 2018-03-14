Greg James is returning to the place where his Sport Relief challenge was called off two weeks ago.

The Radio 1 DJ was forced to stop his Pedal to the Peaks challenge - the 'Gregathlon' - because of extreme weather.

The challenge was to climb three of the highest mountains in the UK and cycle the distances between them.

Greg will head back to the same place where the challenge was abandoned, and climb Ben Nevis.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Greg managed to climb to the top of Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike, and cycled in between each one.

He raised £703,156 for Sport Relief in just five days.

The money will be used to help break the stigma around mental health and make sure that support is available for those experiencing mental health issues where they most need it.

At the time he told Adele Roberts on Radio 1 that he'd never felt more gutted about anything.

"We can't continue this challenge... at the moment.

"That is it for today and that is it for the challenge for this week. That means that we can't continue to Ben Nevis.

"We literally can't leave here. We can't get there".

A severe red weather warning in central Scotland meant there was a risk to life because of the snow and freezing conditions.

Organisers tried to change the route to Ben Nevis, but even then it wasn't safe for a bike or for the support team to travel.

Making the announcement on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on Wednesday morning, Greg told listeners that he'd begin the journey today.

"Today, right now, we're going to do it.

"We have secretly got to a place where I had to call the whole thing off, I'm standing in the same spot I was two weeks ago."

From 4pm on Wednesday he'll present his show from Moffat near Dumfries with Adele Roberts.

He'll cycle all day on Thursday and climb Ben Nevis on Friday.

