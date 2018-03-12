Image copyright Jude Massey and Greg Bailey

Two British brothers have completed a 3,000 mile unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Greg Bailey and Jude Massey spent 53 days rowing in memory of their dad, Peter Massey, who died in 2015.

Arriving in Barbados on Sunday 19-year-old Jude became the youngest person to row across an ocean in a team of two.

He said it "feels amazing to have a Guinness World Record and to have raised £82,000 for skin cancer research".

It's thought the half brothers, from Lymington, are the first to complete the crossing on a vegan diet.

Image copyright Twitter/Ocean_Brothers Image caption Greg (front) and Jude's dad suffered with skin cancer for 16 years

The brothers began their 53 day journey to Barbados in Gran Canaria on 18 January.

On Sunday they finally stepped off the boat at 5:38pm local time to be greeted by family and friends.

It wasn't all plain sailing though.

A broken watermaker, which turns salt water into freshwater for drinking, meant that Jude and Greg had to hand-pump water to survive for five hours a day from day four onwards.

Day 8: all going well despite water maker broken again so manually pumping water. Boys eating and drinking loads, getting about 4/5 hours of sleep per night. Making good progress, c60 nautical miles a day at 2-3.5 knots. Spirits high and enjoying the journey immersed in nature.

And then there was the time they capsized and spent 20 minutes in the water at dusk.

Despite having hallucinations, being hit in the face by a flying fish and "extreme back pain" from steering and rowing at the same time, the two men continued on.

Rowing 24 hours a day, Jude & Greg are burning 10,000 calories a day & they need to eat 6,000 calories per day. They have 300kg of freeze-dried food & snack packs on board. They boil water on a gas powered Jet Boil, safe to use when conditions aren't too extreme.

In 2015 the pair's father, Peter Massey, died having suffered from skin cancer.

Peter had a "love for the sea" which led the novice rowers to take on the challenge.

Jude and Greg documented their journey on Twitter, showing their followers exactly how they were coping.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @Ocean_Brothers Do the Ocean Brothers have a loo on their boat?

When conditions are calm enough they can use a bucket with an poorly built seat. When conditions are worse they have to do this inside the cabin (ew!). They also have ‘pee bottles’ to use in the cabin with a tightly fitting lid. pic.twitter.com/rpXWKzWHlE — Ocean Brothers (@Ocean_Brothers) February 12, 2018 Report

The brothers take it in turns to row, the non-rower resting/sleeping. On a couple of occasions they have both been so exhausted they have put out the para anchor so that they can both sleep. Helping them sleep: a pillow, eye shades, ear plugs & sheer exhaustion!

But it wasn't all bad.

Image copyright Twitter/Ocean_Brothers Image caption The brothers saw plenty of wildlife on the journey

They saw lots of wildlife along the way and both men even celebrated their birthdays whilst in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Skip Twitter post 5 by @Ocean_Brothers Day 44: Happy Birthday Greg!

"Happy Birthday Gregs. The whole family’s behind you. What a superstar you are. I was proud to be your Mum before you even thought about rowing the Atlantic; now I’m just amazed at your strength, courage and gritted determination. x" pic.twitter.com/uUTBa2Q7FZ — Ocean Brothers (@Ocean_Brothers) March 2, 2018 Report

It's Jude's birthday! A message from Mum: "Happy birthday Jude. Wow, did you ever think you'd be rowing the Atlantic on your 19th birthday? You've shown courage, strength and grit. I am incredibly proud to be your Mum and I can't wait to hug you in Barbados. Love Mum XX

When they finally arrived on the shores of Barbados their mum was there to greet them both, deeming it "the best Mother's Day present a mum could have".

"When I said goodbye to them at the airport in Gran Canaria, I walked away thinking 'will I ever see them again?'," she said.

Jude, who is training as a sailing and ski instructor, said it felt amazing to have a Guinness World Record.

"After 53 days at sea I feel really wobbly and I just can't believe we've made it this far - it's incredible," he said.

Greg said he was "overwhelmed" at finally making it to Barbados.

"I'm so happy that we managed to complete the challenge for the British Skin Foundation in memory of Peter and raise awareness of skin cancer at the same time," he said.

