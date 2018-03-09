Rita Ora, Liam Payne and Sam Smith are among the latest additions to the line-up for BBC Music's Biggest Weekend festival.

Camilla Cabello, Stefflon Don, Mabel, Sigrid, 30 Seconds to Mars and George Ezra have also been added to the bill.

They join headliners Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift for the Welsh leg of the event hosted by Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network in Swansea.

It will take place on 26 and 27 May at Singleton Park.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sam Smith is to perform at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend

Tickets for Radio 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea are sold out but listeners will be given the chance to win tickets in giveaways during May.

Jess Glynne, Years & Years, Craig David, Niall Horan, Wolf Alice, J Hus and James Bay were previously announced as being part of the festival line-up.

Image caption Camilla Cabello has been added to the line-up

Speaking to Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw, Camilla Cabello said: "I'm so excited. It's going to be my first time going there [Swansea].

"Friends of mine have played at this before and it just takes over the internet and I've just watched from afar.

"I'm excited to be doing that and I'm excited to be going to Wales because I've never been before."

Image copyright PA Image caption Noel and Liam Gallagher will take part in the Biggest Weekend

It was recently announced the Noel and Liam Gallagher will also perform (separately) as part of the Biggest Weekend.

The series of concerts from 25 to 28 May make up the largest music event ever attempted by the BBC.

Venues in Scotland and England will feature music from Radio 2 and Radio 3, while 6 Music will head to the Titanic Quarter in Belfast with artists like Beck, Manic Street Preachers and Courtney Barnett.

There will also be 10-day fringe events across the host cities starting on 18 May.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.