Image copyright Nintendo

Super Smash Brothers is coming to the Nintendo Switch for the first time, it's been announced.

The much-loved fighting series, which brings together characters from different Nintendo games, will be released this year.

The Japanese company shared the news on its Nintendo Direct stream, where it announces new releases.

Other games coming to the console include Crash Bandicoot N Sane and Mario Tennis Aces.

During a 35-minute online broadcast, it was revealed which new games would be released for the Switch.

These include Captain Toad, which will also be released on 3DS, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Host Yoshiaki Koizumi told viewers: "We have one more announcement."

A trailer showed Splatoon Inklings battling one another, alongside Mario and Link.

A release date for Super Smash Bros hasn't been confirmed yet but it's got fans pretty excited.

Skip Twitter post by @Ovington458 Waking up to find out Super Smash Bros is confirmed for the Switch, just made Friday 100% better... — David Ovington (@Ovington458) March 9, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @mashie154 I MEAN LOOK AT THIS



THEY EMPLOYED THIS SUPER SERIOUS SHAKY SCENE



FOR SUPER SMASH BROS



MUCH SUSPENSE



MAX H Y P E pic.twitter.com/9aeKJwrMkY — ashroff! (@mashie154) March 9, 2018 Report

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.