Image copyright Mattel

Boxer Nicola Adams has been turned into a Barbie doll for International Women's Day, which is on Thursday, 8 March.

Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, is the first UK star to join Barbie's 'Shero' range - designed to honour inspiring women.

Manufacturers Mattel say they chose Nicola because of her outstanding contributions to boxing.

"I am so excited and honoured to be Barbie's first ever UK Shero and the first ever boxer Barbie," Nicola said.

The Nicola Adams doll has boxing gloves, boxing gear embroidered with her 'Lioness' nickname and her distinctive cropped hairstyle.

Image copyright Mattel

'No female boxers when I was a kid'

"My hope is that everything I do helps more people realise they can do anything they put their mind to," she said.

"Without my own role models, I wouldn't be where I am today.

"Growing up, my biggest role models were my mum and Muhammad Ali - there were no female boxers in media when I was a kid, and I might have discovered my passion sooner if I'd seen other women boxing.

"That's why empowering the next generation of kids is something I'm passionate about and it's great to work with Barbie to share my story now," she added.

Image copyright Mattel

Nicola is the 15th Barbie 'Shero' - joining a list including director Ava DuVernay, gymnast Gabby Douglas and American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad - the first hijab-wearing Barbie.

"I hope my doll inspires young girls to believe that they can break boundaries in whatever they choose to do," Nicola said.

"Barbie hopes to encourage girls to pursue their dreams," Mattel said.

Barbie have also introduced their Inspiring Women doll line - a range celebrating inspirational historical figures.

The first three dolls will be Mexican artist Frieda Kahlo, female aviator Amelia Earheart and Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson, one of the women depicted in 2017 film Hidden Figures.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.