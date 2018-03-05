Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Watson on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Emma Watson revealed a new tattoo at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

The 27-year-old's right arm features a tribute to the Time's Up movement, which is helping to fight sexual harassment in the film industry.

The Hollywood campaign is described as a "unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere".

But fans were quick to point out a grammatical error, with the tattoo missing an apostrophe.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some people have speculated that the tattoo is temporary

The actress showed off the new tattoo - which looks as though it could be temporary - on her way to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Instead of saying "Time's Up" the tattoo says "Times Up".

People commented on the mistake on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @leighantwonette i cannot sleep at night knowing that emma watson's "time's up" tattoo lacks the apostrophe between e and s. — leighton 🤓 (@leighantwonette) March 5, 2018 Report

While others pointed out the hashtag for #TimesUp doesn't actually have an apostrophe, with Twitter hashtags not supporting punctuation.

Skip Twitter post by @daltontowers Is it possible that Emma Watson didn't misspell the tattoo & was gesturing to the hashtag #TimesUp, which due to how hashtags work doesn't include the apostrophe? — Ben Dalton (@daltontowers) March 5, 2018 Report

Emma hasn't publicly commented on the tattoo but the UN ambassador has been at the forefront of the Time's Up movement - and recently donated £1m to another anti-harassment campaign.

In one of several posts on Instagram she said: "United across industries and communities, we believe all women and people deserve to live with safety and dignity. #TIMESUP on imbalance of power."

It's not the first time that fashion and activism have met.

Earlier this year at the Golden Globes stars wore black on the red carpet to show their support for #TimesUp.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stars at the Golden Globes wore black to mark the Time's Up movement

And just last month, stars at the Brit Awards carried white roses.

People opted not to wear black at last night's Oscar's ceremony though, instead wearing colours of their choice.

