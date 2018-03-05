Emma Watson's Time's Up tattoo is missing an apostrophe
Emma Watson revealed a new tattoo at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.
The 27-year-old's right arm features a tribute to the Time's Up movement, which is helping to fight sexual harassment in the film industry.
The Hollywood campaign is described as a "unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere".
But fans were quick to point out a grammatical error, with the tattoo missing an apostrophe.
The actress showed off the new tattoo - which looks as though it could be temporary - on her way to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Instead of saying "Time's Up" the tattoo says "Times Up".
People commented on the mistake on Twitter.
While others pointed out the hashtag for #TimesUp doesn't actually have an apostrophe, with Twitter hashtags not supporting punctuation.
Emma hasn't publicly commented on the tattoo but the UN ambassador has been at the forefront of the Time's Up movement - and recently donated £1m to another anti-harassment campaign.
In one of several posts on Instagram she said: "United across industries and communities, we believe all women and people deserve to live with safety and dignity. #TIMESUP on imbalance of power."
It's not the first time that fashion and activism have met.
Earlier this year at the Golden Globes stars wore black on the red carpet to show their support for #TimesUp.
And just last month, stars at the Brit Awards carried white roses.
People opted not to wear black at last night's Oscar's ceremony though, instead wearing colours of their choice.
