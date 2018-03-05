Image copyright Reuters Image caption Maisie Sly walked the red carpet with Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton

For ex-Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton, the fairytale is just beginning.

Having picked up the Oscar for best live action short film, a LOT of doors are about to open for the pair.

Rachel acted in, and was the creative force behind, The Silent Child while Chris, her fiance, directed it.

But they're not the only Hollyoaks stars who've gone on to bigger and better things.

As fans of the soap will know, Rachel played Mitzeee Minniver in the Channel 4 soap while Chris played the role of cage fighter Liam McAllister.

Image copyright Getty Images

And while they're getting the headlines right now, they're following in some pretty big Hollyoaks footsteps.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie played the role of Sasha Valentine from 2006 to 2010 before moving on to HBO smash Game of Thrones as Missandai.

She's evolved into one of the drama's biggest characters, as right hand woman to Daenerys Targaryen, and Nathalie has also had roles in The Maze Runner film series as well as Furious 7.

Ricky Whittle

Ricky originally found fame in an advert for Reebok back in 2000 before moving on to play Calvin Valentine (Sasha's brother btw) in the Chester-based soap for five years.

Not only did he step into the sequined world of Strictly Come Dancing (2009) to come a very respectable second, he's since scored a major role in American Gods.

Made by US cable network Starz, the show - based on author Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel - has just been commissioned for a second series.

James Corden

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Corden recently hosted the 60th Grammy Awards

Ok, we're stretching this one a bit but the current king of US Saturday night TV had a guest spot on Hollyoaks back in 2000.

He played school caretaker Wayne but has since described his brief time on the show as "hell on earth".

Since then he's won Tony Awards, an OBE and taken over the world with The Late, Late Show and, of course, Carpool Karaoke.

Warren Brown

Image copyright LA Productions

Warren Brown helped cut his acting teeth on Hollyoaks playing the sinister Andy Holt.

Not only did the character commit a series of rapes but he got involved with kidnap and drugs too.

Warren though has gone from strength to strength since his time on the show in the mid-2000s.

Playing DS Justin Ripley in Luther, as well as major roles in a number of dramas (Inside Men, Homefront and Good Cop) has confirmed his status as a major TV star.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.