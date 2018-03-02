Image copyright Getty Images

Taylor Swift has announced she'll be taking Charli XCX and Camila Cabello on the road with her for the Reputation Stadium Tour.

"I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time," Taylor said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I'm really excited. I hope you are too, can't wait to see you, can't wait to see them," the singer added.

The 51-date tour starts in America in May before finishing up in New Zealand in November.

Both Charli and Camila will perform every night of the tour.

Minutes after the news was out, Charli XCX, well known for her cheeky lyrics and antics, volunteered to be the "bad influence" during the get together.

However, if Camila Cabello's reaction is anything to go by, there'll be as much play as work involved.

"On every level, this is a dream come true," Camila wrote on Instagram.

"As a fan, I'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs. As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER."

Joining Taylor Swift on tour should only increase Camila Cabello's status as one of the planet's rising stars.

After splitting from Fifth Harmony in December 2016, her self-titled album - Camila - was released in January 2018.

It featured the hits Havana and Never Be the Same.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camila Cabello at the 2018 BRIT Awards in London

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour were already in super high demand, so much so she was forced to add extra dates.

But the 28-year-old still has some way to go to top her 2015 effort, The 1989 Tour.

It was one of the highest-grossing tours of that year with worldwide ticket sales estimated at more than $250m (£187m).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taylor Swift and Ryan Tedder perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour

The tour will also be remembered for Taylor Swift regularly brining out celebs - often from the city or area where the concert was being held.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taylor Swift is joined onstage by actor Matt LeBlanc, comedian Chris Rock and actor Sean O'Pry

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taylor Swift and Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant

