Skepta and Naomi Campbell appear topless on the next cover of British GQ.

The grime artist and the supermodel appear in a racy embrace to discuss race, sex and love in the April edition of the magazine.

The pair first met at the British Fashion Awards in 2016 and are now "close friends", says GQ on its website.

But the cover has fuelled more speculation the pair are dating.

The supermodel teased the images from the shoot on Instagram before the full cover was released on Thursday.

The pair were first introduced by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful at the awards and went on to the after party together, according to GQ.

"A series of Instagram images with love heart emojis chronicle the friendship that blossomed, which, this year, took a professional turn," the magazine says.

The pair have teamed up together to work on a new underwear line as part of Skepta's MAINS fashion collection.

For the GQ cover shoot, both Skepta and Naomi Campbell are pictured in the brand's boxer shorts.

GQ haven't released any more pictures or details of the interview with the pair but says they talk about "race, sex, love and power".

Although they've never confirmed an official relationship, fans have speculated for a while that they're more than friends.

Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, has had a meteoric rise and is currently viewed as one of the trailblazers of the grime music scene.

That was cemented last year when the 35-year-old's album, Konnichiwa, won the Mercury prize for album of the year.

As for Naomi Campbell, 47, she remains one of the most iconic supermodels on the planet.

Her CV includes being the first black model to open for fashion house Prada when she walked during Milan Fashion Week back in 1997.

She's now a contributing editor for British Vogue and spends a lot of her time campaigning for various charities and causes around the world.

