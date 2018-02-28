Image copyright Getty Images

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian wants emojis for interracial couples.

The tech boss and husband of tennis champion Serena Williams has teamed up with Tinder to petition Unicode to introduce a wider range of emojis for couples.

Currently only the original yellow skin tone is available for the 34 emojis for relationships and families.

"We want our kids to have emojis that look like their parents," Alexis is reported to have said.

"[Emoji] are the universal language of the internet and should reflect the modern world where interracial relationships are normal."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at the WORLDZ Cultural Marketing Summit 2017

The Unicode Consortium is a non-profit body which reviews and develops emoji standards - including making things more inclusive.

Alexis and Tinder have specifically requested they add three skin tones - light, medium, and dark skin tones - to each face in the couple with heart and kissing emoji.

This is despite the emoji keyboard now having six skin tones to choose from on emojis which show an individual's face.

Image copyright TINDER Image caption Tinder say they also want emojis to represent a range of interracial couples

Unicode then has to vote on the proposal in a process that can take up to two years before it's rolled out on different platforms.

This wouldn't be the first time the people spoke and Unicode listened.

Recent petitions to expand the emoji catalogue have resulted in water pistols replacing guns, adding same sex couples to the emoji keyboard as well as more recently a redhead emoji.

As it stands, the emoji keyboard already shows a range of family set-ups - including single parent families and same-sex parent families.

