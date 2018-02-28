Image copyright Getty Images

Demi Lovato has made some survivors of the Florida high school shooting very happy, by bringing them up on stage.

The popstar kicked off her world tour by honouring those who escaped the attack in Parkland earlier this month.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, stormed the school with an AR-15 rifle and killed 17 people.

"On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day," Lovato said.

Demi invited six survivors to stage, before singing the ballad Warrior during the gig in California.

The 25-year-old encouraged fans to donate to CAST Foundation, a non-profit organisation she backs to help people with mental health and addiction problems.

"Let's come together as Lovatics, as people," she said. "This isn't about politics. It's about people."

The Parkland students posted photos with Demi backstage.

Skip Twitter post by @SarahStricker A moment I will never forget. You showing me your “stay strong” tattoo has given me confidence in my healing process regarding the shooting, and my depression. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you. Thank you for having me and my fellow Douglas survivors @ddlovato #msdstrong pic.twitter.com/M6XvEnL2SR — Sarah//a surviving warrior🖤 (@SarahStricker) February 28, 2018 Report

Demi had appealed for help in contacting survivors of the Valentine's Day shooting on Twitter.

On Tuesday she told the CBS This Morning programme why she wanted to invite them along.

"Seeing something that disturbing is just painful to watch," she said. "My heart goes out to them."

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, who has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and alcohol addiction, is also offering free therapy sessions to fans as part of the US leg of her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

