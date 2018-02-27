Image copyright Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making headlines with his state visit to India - but has recently been upstaged by a toddler.

In between Bollywood dancing, some slightly cringeworthy outfits and an accidental invitation to an alleged Sikh separatist, Trudeau's had plenty of opportunies to Instagram his trip.

But it's his three-year-old son Hadrien who's been stealing the show during the photo opportunities.

He's showing how to really do a state visit.

Here he is meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

...who didn't mind playing along

Have you ever tried to get that perfect group photo...

...that just didn't quite go to plan?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He may only be three, but Hadrien's not averse to a cheeky dab

The PM's Instagram is pretty straight-laced, but his official photographer Adam Scott doesn't seem to mind posting the lighter side of the trip

Hadrien's brother Xavier has been trying to get him in order...

... but Hadrien got his own back on the cricket pitch

The three-year-old isn't the first kid to upstage a politician in a photo-op

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince George apparently stayed up a full FIFTEEN minutes after his bedtime to greet Barack Obama on a visit to the UK in 2016

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It looks like it was after Barron Trump's bedtime here, on the day of his dad's inauguration

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A young Sasha Obama looks ready for bed on the sidelines of a college basketball match - and so does her mum Michelle

