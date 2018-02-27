Image copyright Getty Images

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf has become an LGBT adviser to Labour.

The campaigner says she's "thrilled" to have been asked to help the political party "form and push through fairer and more effective policy change".

She made the announcement, which included a photo of her with leader Jeremy Corbyn, on Twitter.

Munroe was the first transgender model to front a campaign for L'Oreal but was dropped in September after claims she posted racist comments online.

The 29-year-old will work with Labour's shadow minister for women and equalities, Dawn Butler, who held an event at Parliament on Monday to announce the LGBT advisory panel.

Other advisers include Linda Riley, publisher of a magazine for lesbian and bisexual women, and entrepreneur Anthony Watson.

Munroe, from London, was labelled "the face of modern diversity" when she was recruited as part of L'Oreal's #allworthit campaign.

Shortly afterwards the model wrote a lengthy Facebook post, which it's claimed included the comment: "Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

"Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour.

"Your entire existence is drenched in racism."

The comments were later deleted.

L'Oreal said her comments were "at odds" with their values and it ended its partnership with her.

A spokesperson for Ms Butler said: "Dawn is proud to stand with those challenging discrimination.

"Dawn will consult with the LGBT advisory group on a wide-range of LGBT issues."

It's understood the advisory group will advise Ms Butler rather than the Labour Party directly on LGBT issues.

