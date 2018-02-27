Nando's chips: Chain confirms serving frozen McCain fries
Nando's has admitted using frozen chips made by McCain in its restaurants.
Talk of frozen fries began when a former employee told a local newspaper that not all Nando's food is fresh.
The person worked at a London branch while studying at university - and gave some secrets to the Leicester Mercury.
The chicken chain has confirmed the chip claims - although it says they're not the same as ones you buy to cook at home.
"Our hugely popular chips are developed in partnership with McCain Food Services and the specific recipe is exclusive to Nando's," a spokesperson told Newsbeat.
"They aren't the same as their grocery products such as oven chips," they said.
So even if you do get your hands on some Peri-Peri salt and some sauces you can't bank on recreating a slap-up Nando's meal at home.
But while some customers were shocked by the news...
Others weren't so surprised...
