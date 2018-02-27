Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first selfie with her new baby.

The reality star posted the photo of herself and Chicago with a bear-themed photo filter.

Chicago, her third child with Kanye West, was born via a surrogate mum on 15 January.

She's already made an appearance in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video for her daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born a few weeks later.

Kim's picture was liked almost six million times in nine hours.

The 37-year-old has spoken about the couple's decision to have their daughter via surrogate, saying that not carrying the child herself was "so hard" - but that she and her rapper husband had an instant connection with Chicago.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote in a post on her website in January.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

She carried and gave birth to her elder children, four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint.

But doctors advised Kim against getting pregnant again because of possible medical complications.

She suffered from placenta accreta, where placenta remains attached to the uterine wall after childbirth, and pre-eclampsia, on those occasions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chicago is named after her dad's home city

Pre-eclampsia is a condition that usually occurs in the second half of pregnancy and can cause serious complications including seizures and death if not monitored and treated.

This weekend she tweeted about Chicago to a fan who asked about how she was doing on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @KimKardashian The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person! https://t.co/8jZyc7wokj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018 Report

And confirmed that the Kardashian Jenner clan would be taking on the West family in an upcoming episode of game show Family Feud.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here