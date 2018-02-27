Image copyright Unicef/Cooper

Usain Bolt will finally make his footballing debut at Old Trafford.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will captain a team of international celebrities for the Soccer Aid match on 10 June.

"It's my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football's biggest legends is going to be remarkable," the Jamaican sprinter said.

Robbie Williams will captain rivals England for the Unicef match.

Usain has spoken previously about wanting to get into professional football after retiring from athletics last year.

And over the weekend he put out a cheeky tweet - which led to much speculation - hinting he'd been signed to a club.

"Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won't be going easy on them," said Usain, adding that he's got a "special celebration" planned should his team win.

The 31-year-old is a Manchester United fan, and once even made a surprise call to MUTV, its TV channel.

The Soccer Aid game at the team's home ground will bring together celebrities and former world-class footballers.

It has raised £24 million to help children since its launch in 2006.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson played in the Soccer Aid match in 2016

Will Ferrell, Jack Whitehall, Maradona and Ronaldinho have all played in previous years.

"Reclaiming the title for England this year is going to taste so much sweeter with Usain leading the Soccer Aid World XI," said Robbie Williams, who co-founded Soccer Aid.

"I can't wait to lead out the England team."

Tickets for the match are priced between £10 and £50.

