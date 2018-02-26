Image copyright Instagram/ Sunny Nails/ Kylie Jenner

It's a video lots of people on social media are calling "creepy".

The nail art inspired by Kylie Jenner's first photo of her daughter grasping her hand has had more than 2 million views on Instagram.

"We wanted to shock people with our skills," artists Arina and Eleonora Movsisian tell Newsbeat. "Did we overdo it?"

The Armenian sisters recreated the image of Stormi and Kylie in a three-dimensional manicure using clay.

The reality star's image has had over 17 million likes on Instagram, more than any other picture in the site's history.

"We saw the picture at night and the idea appeared immediately," said Eleonora, who shares her nail art on the Nail Sunny Instagram page.

"The Kylie and Stormi picture itself is extremely cute and we felt like we should do something creative to congratulate her."

Eleonora and Arina, who run a chain of nail bars in Moscow, say they never expected the reaction they've had online.

While some Instagram users have said the tutorial is "amazing" and "extra", lots have been negative - calling it "creepy" or simply asking "why?".

Image copyright Eleonora and Arina Movsisian Image caption Eleonora and Arina Movsisian control the hugely popular Instagram account Nail Sunny

"We didn't expect people to find it scary," said Eleonora, adding that she wasn't upset by the comments.

"We are used to this attention towards our 3D designs. This time we knew it was going to be a certain reaction, because Kylie's picture captured such an emotional moment."

The sisters spent around nine hours creating the model hand with the help of one of their employees.

Their Instagram page also features a 3D design of Kylie while she was pregnant, as well as models of Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton.

