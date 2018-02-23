Image copyright Getty Images

Cheryl has hit back at claims her appearance with boyfriend Liam Payne at the Brits was a "stunt".

On Twitter, she said the theory - reported by the Sun - was "ludicrous and a bit weird".

"No one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships," she wrote in a post.

Cheryl and Liam put on a loved-up display on the red carpet at the Brits on Wednesday amid speculation their relationship has hit the rocks.

Skip Twitter post by @CherylOfficial Oh stop 😩 no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships 🤦🏻‍♀️ use your platform to put something productive in your columns 🙏🏻 I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!🙋🏻‍♀️ .... — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) February 22, 2018 Report

It appears Cheryl was responding to a column in the Sun, in which it was claimed their appearance at the Brits was a "stunt".

The singer said the focus should instead be on the fact she opened a Prince's Trust centre in her home city of Newcastle a day earlier.

In response, the newspaper's showbiz columnist, Dan Wootton, wrote on Twitter: "Perhaps if your friends and staff spoke less about the details of your love life, less would be written."

Skip Twitter post by @danwootton Dear @CherylOfficial remember when I travelled to Newcastle to visit and support your centre, with extensive coverage in Britain’s biggest newspaper. Perhaps if your friends and staff spoke less about the details of your love life, less would be written... pic.twitter.com/bGyKUNu1iO — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 22, 2018 Report

Cheryl and Liam have been dating for two years and have a son called Bear.

