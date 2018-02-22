Image copyright Getty Images

Little Mix say they'll have a new album out this year.

The band have been taking a break after completing a 75-date world tour of their fourth album Glory Days.

"This is the first time we've seen each other in three months," they tell Newsbeat backstage at the Brit Awards, where they were nominated for two awards.

"But in March we're straight back in the studio. Then we'll be writing, then promoting that album."

The four-piece also confirmed they'll be doing a tour in 2019.

Glory Days was the fourth biggest selling album of last year in the UK, and spent five weeks at number one.

The band toured extensively, as well as performing at huge summer events last year, like BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Some fans shared concern that they were working too hard, after Perrie Edwards was taken to hospital in September.

It was a disappointing night at the Brits for them, as they missed out on winning Best Single and Best Video for their song Touch.

And they faced off a biting one-liner from host Jack Whitehall, who joked about a notorious video of Jesy Nelson attempting a Jamaican accent.

