Jessie Ware says she's finally ready to go "mainstream".

The London singer, nominated for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards, says she hasn't always been comfortable with fame.

But now, with three albums under her belt, she tells Newsbeat she's ready to be a star.

"I've always fought with the idea of being mainstream, but now I think I just want my music to get to as many people as possible."

It's the third time the 33-year-old has been nominated for Best Female, but she says she's prouder of her latest album, Glasshouse, than anything she's done before.

"Winning this would really be the icing on the cake of a wild couple of years," she says.

Jessie faces fierce competition from Dua Lipa, Paloma Faith, Laura Marling and Kate Tempest at Wednesday's awards ceremony.

And unlike Paul from S Club 7, who recently sold his Brit Award, if Jessie wins she'll definitely be hanging on to hers.

"The trophy looks gorgeous this year", she says.

Despite having three top 10 albums, Jessie says she's always considered herself a bit of a "secret".

"It's really weird being a singer and being recognisable, but now I've started to put myself out there a bit more."

One thing that's given her confidence is recording her podcast series Table Manners, in which Jessie and mum Lennie invite famous people round for a home-cooked meal.

Ed Sheeran, Loyle Carner, Daniel Kaluuya and Clara Amfo have been among the guests so far.

"The podcast is brilliant because I don't have to talk about myself. It's talking to other people about them," says Jessie, who trained as journalist before going into music.

If she does go home empty-handed following the awards it sounds like Jessie's still determined to have a good time.

"I don't think the Brits are naughty enough any more. Everyone's too well behaved.

"So if I don't win I'll be getting on stage like a drunk mum," she jokes.

