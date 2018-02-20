Image copyright Getty Images

Blac Chyna's lawyers have called for legal action after a sex tape appearing to show the model was leaked online.

Lisa Bloom referred to the tape as "revenge porn", which she called a "crime" and "a form of domestic abuse".

"Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn", she said on Twitter.

The video, which reportedly shows Blac Chyna performing a sex act, comes less than a year after ex-fiance Rob Kardashian posted graphic photos of the reality TV star online.

It is unclear who uploaded the video, although Blac Chyna's ex Mechie confirmed to TMZ he features in it - and is also angered by its release.

He reportedly recorded it on Chyna's phone.

Lisa Bloom represented Blac Chyna when she was granted a restraining order against Rob following the images he posted of her on Instagram in 2017.

She described the recent video as a "way to try to slut shame women for being sexual".

In additional tweet, the lawyer said: "Whether a woman knows she's being recorded is not the issue. Whether she consented to posting is."

Walter Mosley, another of Blac Chyna's representatives, told US Weekly it was a "criminal matter for the police to investigate".

He posted a lengthy response on Instagram, calling for men to stop sharing explicit videos.

Distributing revenge porn has been an offence in California since 2013.

It was also in the spotlight in the UK in January as YouTube star Chrissy Chambers won a landmark court case.

Chambers was awarded "substantial" damages from an ex-partner who uploaded videos of them having sex without her consent.

It was the first civil case of its type to be brought in England and Wales.

Chambers sued the man after being told the Crown Prosecution Service would not bring criminal charges against him.

