The NBA took a break this week for its All-Star Weekend.
It didn't disappoint as actors, musicians and sports stars mingled on the sidelines in LA to watch the exhibition event.
The highlight was Sunday night's All-Star Game, between LeBron James and Steph Curry's teams, selected by NBA fans, media and players.
Team LeBron just edged it with a final score of 148-145, and LeBron proved his status as The King by getting MVP.
The weekend started with the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night
The likes of Justin Bieber were joined by Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin
Jamie Foxx also played, along with comedian and rapper Nick Cannon
The highlight of Saturday's slam dunk contest was Victor Oladipo dunking in a Black Panther mask
It looks like T'Challa approved
But the contest was actually won by Donovan Mitchell
Sunday's All-Star Game featured a performance from Pharrell
Kevin Hart also performed
As did Fergie, whose take on the national anthem was... interesting
To be fair, it must be pretty nerve-racking when someone famously good at national anthems is sitting right there
The celebs were out in force on the sidelines
Cardi B enjoyed hearing her own song come on.
As for the actual match, it couldn't have been closer
In the end there could only be one man for the MVP
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here