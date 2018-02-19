Image copyright Getty Images

The NBA took a break this week for its All-Star Weekend.

It didn't disappoint as actors, musicians and sports stars mingled on the sidelines in LA to watch the exhibition event.

The highlight was Sunday night's All-Star Game, between LeBron James and Steph Curry's teams, selected by NBA fans, media and players.

Team LeBron just edged it with a final score of 148-145, and LeBron proved his status as The King by getting MVP.

The weekend started with the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night

Image copyright Getty Images

The likes of Justin Bieber were joined by Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin

Image copyright Getty Images

Jamie Foxx also played, along with comedian and rapper Nick Cannon

Image copyright Getty Images

The highlight of Saturday's slam dunk contest was Victor Oladipo dunking in a Black Panther mask

Image copyright Getty Images

It looks like T'Challa approved

Image copyright Getty Images

But the contest was actually won by Donovan Mitchell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It looks like that smile never left his face

Sunday's All-Star Game featured a performance from Pharrell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He performed with NERD (plus some mascots)...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ... and also with Migos

Kevin Hart also performed

Image copyright Getty Images

As did Fergie, whose take on the national anthem was... interesting

To be fair, it must be pretty nerve-racking when someone famously good at national anthems is sitting right there

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queen B looked otherwise occupied though

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DJ Khaled had thoughts on how many people actually liked Fergie's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner

The celebs were out in force on the sidelines

Cardi B enjoyed hearing her own song come on.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jamie Foxx (right) seemed to have recovered from his match on Friday enough to hang out with Chris Rock

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queen Latifah, Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg and Chance the Rapper watched on from the sidelines

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It looks like Black Panther and Killmonger have patched things up with each other

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There was some crossover from other sports - former footballers Jamie Redknapp and Thierry Henry made an appearance

As for the actual match, it couldn't have been closer

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DeMar Derozan dunking for Team Steph

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption LeBron James dunking

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steph Curry's team was leading 145-144 with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ... but nobody could stop The King as he won the game with 10.1 seconds to go

In the end there could only be one man for the MVP

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption LeBron first won an All-Star MVP in 2006 - beating Michael Jordan's record for longest time between first and last All-Star MVP

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here