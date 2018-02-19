Little Simz missed out on Black Panther role

Image copyright Getty Images

Little Simz has revealed she auditioned to be the princess of Wakanda in Black Panther.

She missed out on the role in the Marvel movie, which instead went to British actress Letitia Wright.

"I auditioned for it and obviously I didn't get it. My friend Letita got it, which is still a win for me," said the 23-year-old.

"It all worked out because the time they were shooting I ended up booking the Gorillaz tour."

Little Simz, real name Simbi Ajikawo, has previously acted in E4's Youngers.

When Black Panther went into production she was on tour with Damon Albarn's Gorillaz.

"I wouldn't have rather been doing anything else," she added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The role of princess of Wakanda went to Letitia Wright

She also said women had to "create our own opportunities" following controversy over a lack of female headliners at music festivals.

Some stars have criticised the organisers of Wireless for naming just three female performers for the three-day event, which is being headlined by J Cole, Stormzy and DJ Khaled.

"We know how things go in this country by now at this point," said the London-born artist.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rapper on stage when she toured with Gorillaz last year

Little Simz is organising her own event at Camden Roundhouse in London featuring "beautiful, talented women of colour".

"I'm not saying to keep quiet about it and not speak up about it but then let's do our own thing," she said.

"I don't like to complain about things and I don't like to talk. I'd just rather do it."

