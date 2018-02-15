Florida shooting: 'Policy and change' not 'thoughts and prayers'
As America reacts to another mass shooting in a school, there has been the usual rush to offer "thoughts and prayers".
President Trump has already sent his "prayers and condolences" but for many people, it's not enough.
Some, including Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks and Kim Kardashian, are instead demanding "policy and change".
The latest shooting in Florida has left at least 17 people dead.
Elizabeth tweeted about the Parkland shooting using hashtags including #guncontrol.
Actor Mark Ruffalo says prayers "without accordant action" amount to "nothing".
After the Las Vegas shooting in October when 59 people were killed by a gunman, President Trump said it wasn't the right time to talk about gun control.
Author Stephen King doesn't think America's gun laws will change.
Kim Kardashian West agrees "prayers won't do this". She wants US officials to "do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence".
This tweet calling for better gun control has been shared more than 27,000 times.
Since 2013, there have been 291 reported school shootings in America, which averages to about one a week.
The latest shooting in Florida is thought to be one of the worst since 2012, when gunman Adam Lanza attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
He shot dead 20 young children and six adults before killing himself.
Part of the reason it's been so hard to change America's gun laws is the power of the National Rifle Association (the NRA) - which has huge support across much of the country.
