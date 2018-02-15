Image copyright Getty Images

As America reacts to another mass shooting in a school, there has been the usual rush to offer "thoughts and prayers".

President Trump has already sent his "prayers and condolences" but for many people, it's not enough.

Some, including Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks and Kim Kardashian, are instead demanding "policy and change".

The latest shooting in Florida has left at least 17 people dead.

Elizabeth tweeted about the Parkland shooting using hashtags including #guncontrol.

Actor Mark Ruffalo says prayers "without accordant action" amount to "nothing".

Skip Twitter post by @MarkRuffalo Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2018 Report

After the Las Vegas shooting in October when 59 people were killed by a gunman, President Trump said it wasn't the right time to talk about gun control.

Author Stephen King doesn't think America's gun laws will change.

Skip Twitter post by @StephenKing Broward school shooting--There will be prayers from Blabbermouth Don, Pence the Grinch, and their rightwing cohorts. There will be no call for any sort of sane gun regs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018 Report

Kim Kardashian West agrees "prayers won't do this". She wants US officials to "do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence".

Skip Twitter post by @KimKardashian We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018 Report

This tweet calling for better gun control has been shared more than 27,000 times.

Skip Twitter post by @igorvolsky Parkland school shooting: AR-15

Texas church shooting: AR-15

Las Vegas shooting: AR-15

Orlando nightclub shooting: AR-15

Sandy Hook shooting: AR-15



NO CIVILIAN SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO ASSAULT WEAPONS. THEY ARE KILING OUR CHILDREN. pic.twitter.com/0yO18z77t3 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 14, 2018 Report

Since 2013, there have been 291 reported school shootings in America, which averages to about one a week.

The latest shooting in Florida is thought to be one of the worst since 2012, when gunman Adam Lanza attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

He shot dead 20 young children and six adults before killing himself.

Part of the reason it's been so hard to change America's gun laws is the power of the National Rifle Association (the NRA) - which has huge support across much of the country.

Skip Twitter post by @TomiLahren Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 15, 2018 Report

