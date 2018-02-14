Image copyright Getty Images

Ex-USA gymnast Alexandra Raisman has posed naked with the words "women do not have to be modest to be respected" written on her.

Other words she chose to put on her body were "fierce", "trust yourself" and "survivor".

Aly was one of more than 100 victims who were sexually abused by USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

She said it was important to talk about what she went through as hard times were "equally important in shaping us".

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison last month following evidence from nearly 160 of his victims.

Aly, who testified at his sentencing, posted the photo on Twitter and Instagram along with a message to fans.

She wrote: "Women do not have to be modest to be respected. Live for you.

"Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy."

The picture was part of a campaign for Sports Illustrated.

In a backstage video from the photo shoot, Aly said: "I think everyone goes through really hard times and I've decided to be so honest about what I went through.

"The tough times are very hard to talk about and they aren't comfortable but they are equally as important in shaping us as the good times."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Raisman won one gold and two silver medals for Team USA at the Olympics in Rio 2016

In the testimony she gave against Nassar earlier this year, the Olympic gold medallist said realising you're a survivor of sexual abuse is "really hard to put into words".

"Imagine feeling like you have no power and no voice. Well you know what Larry? I have both power and voice and I am only beginning to use them."

The photo shoot for Sports Illustrated was carried out by an all-female crew and also featured models including Hunter McGrady, Ebonee Davis and Robyn Lawley.

