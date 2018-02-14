Image copyright Getty Images

Every four years the UK goes crazy for curling at the Winter Olympics - but this year it has a new fan.

Mr T has been entertaining his followers on Twitter with his observations on the sport.

Skip Twitter post by @MrT I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) February 11, 2018 Report

The ex-wrestler is perhaps best known for his time on the A-Team in the 1980s, but he's winning people over with his passion for the curling stars in Pyeongchang.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @MrT Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it! — Mr. T (@MrT) February 11, 2018 Report

Mr T is American and has been very vocal about the pride he feels for his national team, but it seems that he's happy to watch whoever is competing when it comes to curling.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Canada won gold in the mixed doubles

Using #curlingiscoolfool he's rallied the Twitter troops and is repping curling in a big way.

Rob is on board, for sure.

He even seems like Mr T might have a go at the sport himself.

Skip Twitter post 5 by @MrT Like I said before, Curling is not as easy as it looks. I must be honest with you.. That little broom reminds me of my Swiffer Sweeper! I’m just saying... — Mr. T (@MrT) February 14, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 6 by @MrT Anyways, I see curling as a finesse sport, more straight and controlled strength. Not brute strength, like when I was a bouncer, oh no! — Mr. T (@MrT) February 14, 2018 Report

Get training Mr T - we'll root for you at 2022 in Beijing!

Skip Twitter post 7 by @MrT Let me tell you something, you may not win, but you never lose if you try. Nothing beats a failure, but a try!

I Pity The Fool who won’t even Try! — Mr. T (@MrT) February 13, 2018 Report

You said it.

