Newsbeat

Winter Olympics: Curling gets an unlikely fan in Mr T

  • 14 February 2018
Mr T with curling behind him and a speech bubble Image copyright Getty Images

Every four years the UK goes crazy for curling at the Winter Olympics - but this year it has a new fan.

Mr T has been entertaining his followers on Twitter with his observations on the sport.

The ex-wrestler is perhaps best known for his time on the A-Team in the 1980s, but he's winning people over with his passion for the curling stars in Pyeongchang.

Mr T is American and has been very vocal about the pride he feels for his national team, but it seems that he's happy to watch whoever is competing when it comes to curling.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Canada won gold in the mixed doubles

Using #curlingiscoolfool he's rallied the Twitter troops and is repping curling in a big way.

Rob is on board, for sure.

He even seems like Mr T might have a go at the sport himself.

Get training Mr T - we'll root for you at 2022 in Beijing!

You said it.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here