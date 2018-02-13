Image copyright Getty Images

Childish Gambino, Skepta and N.E.R.D have been announced as the Lovebox 2018 headliners.

The festival takes place in west London for the first time, at Gunnersbury Park, between 13 and 14 July.

The headliners are joined by special guest SZA, as well as Diplo, Mura Masa, and Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac.

Organisers say they "can't wait to bring what is undoubtedly our best line-up ever to historic Gunnersbury Park".

Actor and musician Childish Gambino is due to perform on Saturday, as is Pharrell's N.E.R.D.

Skepta and SZA are on stage on Friday.

Dave, CASisDEAD, Steel Banglez, Mabel and Kali Uchis are also included in the line-up.

Grime legend D Double E will make an appearance, while Radio 1Xtra DJs Sian Anderson and Jamz Supernova will also be entertaining over the weekend.

Earlybird tickets for the festival went on sale on Tuesday morning, but the acts weren't announced until later in the afternoon.

The festival has moved to a new home in west London, from Victoria Park in the city's east.

It was headlined in 2017 by Frank Ocean and Chase & Status, with Jamie xx, Kano and Solange also performing over the weekend.

A statement from the festival said: "We look forward to working side by side with Ealing and Hounslow Borough Councils to bring the best in great music and popular culture to the area.

"Expect some amazing talent and the usual good vibes at our brand new home. We'd love to see you all there."

