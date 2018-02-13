Image copyright Burberry Image caption The new Burberry scarf is inspired by the LGBT flag

Burberry has announced it's dedicating its next collection to the celebration of LGBTQ communities.

The fashion house has unveiled what it's calling #therainbowcheck - a twist on its signature pattern.

Three charities, which work with LGBTQ communities around the world, will also be supported by the brand.

Burberry's autumn/winter 2018 collection will be unveiled on Saturday at its London Fashion Week show.

Image copyright Burberry Image caption The rainbow check is a twist on Burberry's famous print

In a statement on their website, the fashion house said: "Burberry is supporting three LGBTQ+ charities dedicated to broadening support for this community around the world.

"The rainbow, a symbol of inclusiveness and joy, is celebrated throughout the February collection."

It also shared a photograph of its signature scarf, which has rainbow colours through it.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT movement

The Albert Kennedy Trust is being helped by the fashion house. It works to support young homeless LGBT people in the UK.

It says it's overjoyed to be receiving a generous donation from the brand - saying it will make a big difference to them.

"This announcement gives voice to a large and influential community about the importance of raising awareness of LGBT youth homelessness," it added.

The International, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association is also being helped by Burberry.

The third charity receiving funding is The Trevor Project - a US organisation that works to prevent suicide among those questioning their sexuality.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burberry's chief creative officer Christopher Bailey is leaving after 17 years

This weekend's show will also be the last collection from Burberry's chief creative officer Christopher Bailey.

It was announced in 2017 that he would leave the fashion firm after 17 years.

He says: "My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to - and in support of - some of the best and brightest organisations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world.

"There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity."

The announcement has had a positive reaction online, with people using the hashtag #therainbowcheck.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here