Many stars and fans wore traditional African attire to the European premiere of Black Panther.

Leona Lewis, The Black Eyed Peas and John Boyega were on the black carpet at London's Eventim Apollo on Thursday night.

Actors Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyongo wore some of the biggest designer names you'd expect to see at a film premiere.

But many took the opportunity to wear traditional African clothes from around the continent.

Black Panther is Marvel's first film with a cast of all black superheroes.

The film's actors and fans have been vocal about how its release exemplifies a positive portrayal of Africa and blackness.

Hashtags like #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe have flooded social media and the film has also made a mark on the fashion industry too.

Marvel Studios is presenting an event at New York Fashion week this month called 'Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda' to show off clothes inspired by the new superhero movie.

And at the European premiere stars like Stormzy and John Boyega weren't far behind the curve, mixing suit trousers with West African prints.

Chewing Gum actress Michaela Coel wore full Nigerian attire...

...as did blogger The Slumflower.

Image copyright Tim P. Whitby Image caption Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) attended the premiere with friends wearing traditional Nigerian print.

Fans of the film were posting the outfits they wore on social media too.

The European premiere took place as the official soundtrack went live on streaming apps last night.

The 14-track project includes music from SZA, James Blake, the Weeknd, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.

Black Panther is out in UK cinemas on 12 February.

