British LGBT Award nominees announced

Image copyright Getty Images

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles are all nominees at the British LGBT Awards.

Orange Is The New Black star and transgender activist Laverne Cox is up for celebrity of the year at the May ceremony.

She'll face Demi and Cara Delevingne, as well as TV stars Rylan Clark-Neal and Paul O'Grady.

One Direction star turned solo artist Harry Styles is shortlisted in the straight ally of the year category.

He's nominated alongside the likes of David Beckham, James Corden, Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frank Ocean is up for music artist of the year

Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Frank Ocean and Pink are up for music artist of the year while new editor of British Vogue Edward Enniful and presenter Graham Norton are among those nominated in the broadcaster/journalist category.

Moonlight's Oscar win is up for media moment of the year, as is Australia's referendum to back equal marriage and Doctor Who's first openly gay character Bill Potts.

Winners of the NatWest British LGBT Awards will be announced at a ceremony at London's Marriott Grosvenor Square on Friday May 11.

Singer Ricky Martin, who came out in 2010, is to be honoured with an international icon award.

Comedian Alan Carr, who hosted the LGBT Awards last year, said: "It is a fantastic event that does so much to celebrate people in the LGBT community who are making a real difference, as well highlighting the straight allies who give their much-needed support.

"It is always a glitzy and fabulous affair with some very special moments."

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here