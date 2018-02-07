Image copyright Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her newborn daughter - Stormi.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the news with her 103 million followers.

The 20-year-old kept her pregnancy "hidden" but on Monday returned with a 12-minute video and announced she'd given birth on 1 February.

Kylie's picture has been liked over 11 million times in just a few hours - making it one of Instagram's most popular posts ever.

It shows an out of focus Stormi holding Kylie's finger and has surpassed the number of likes achieved by both Beyonce and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 for similar posts featuring their children.

Since the announcement of baby Stormi's arrival fans had been speculating what Kylie and Travis Scott's child would be called.

One of the most popular theories was that she'd be called Mariposa, Spanish for "butterfly".

Skip Twitter post by @jordan_matsuda KYLIE NAMED HER BABY POSIE, short for mariposa.



kris jenner announced a new Kylie lip kit Posie K on february 1st, the day kylie gave birth to her daughter.



mariposa is spanish for butterfly. travis scott released the song Butterfly Effect on may 15, 2017. almost 9 MONTHS AGO. — jordan (@jordan_matsuda) February 5, 2018 Report

But with the Tuesday night announcement that theory came crashing down, hard.

Skip Twitter post by @sophxthompson Me: Kylie is gonna name her baby Posie it's short for Mariposa did you know that's Spanish for butterfly her and Travis have matching butte-



Kylie: Stormi



Me: pic.twitter.com/YXWGGVl6lq — sophie (@sophxthompson) February 6, 2018 Report

Nonetheless, people have a lot of thoughts regarding the newest Kardashian-Jenner's name and haven't been shy in sharing them.

Combining the youngest generation of Kardashian names has been a fun game for some people.

Skip Twitter post by @AndrewKanatsky why are the Kardashian babies sounding like a weather forecast: it’s Stormi in North Chicago with a little bit of Reign — Andrew Kanatsky (@AndrewKanatsky) February 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @jorialajoy Somebody just said:

It will be Stormi with the chance of Reign in the North of Chicago.



I said: wait what



They replied with: it was a Dream pic.twitter.com/QhOlrCZLkJ — J O R I A (@jorialajoy) February 6, 2018 Report

While there have also been other creative uses of Stormi.

Skip Twitter post by @meganlfowlerr Kylie's disappearance from the media for the last 9 months was the calm before the stormi lol — megan fowler (@meganlfowlerr) February 6, 2018 Report

The baby's name was shared just a few days after Kylie - who has just been revealed as the richest of the Kardashian siblings - unveiled a video documenting her entire pregnancy.

The star pretty much disappeared from social media for months, fuelling speculation that she was pregnant with boyfriend Travis's baby.

But on Monday she returned with a 12-minute YouTube video titled To Our Daughter, filled with the type of selfies fans had grown used to seeing on Instagram, as well as footage of her baby shower and a first look at Kim and Kanye West's baby Chicago.

That video has gained over 40 million views in three days.

