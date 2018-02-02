Image copyright Diplo/ Twitter

Diplo has parodied Kanye West's latest promo for his Yeezy Season 6 fashion campaign.

Paris Hilton and other influencers had been dressed and styled to look like a Kim Kardashian West clone, wearing a blonde wig.

She said it was "so much fun being a #KimClone" in an Instagram post.

Using the same imagery as Paris, Diplo has now brought the laughs with pictures of himself impersonating Kim.

Kim tweeted that Paris playing her was "the OG".

The "guerrilla" campaign saw various influencers recreate the paparazzi-style photos of Kim that accompanied the collection's debut last year.

Influencers like Jordyn Woods - Kylie Jenner's best friend - model Sami Miro, the Clermont twins, and Kristen Noel Crawley all took part.

The Instagram takeover came one week before New York Fashion Week, which starts on 8 February.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here