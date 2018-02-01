Image copyright Nintendo

Nintendo has announced it's producing a new Super Mario film using the characters from the gaming series.

It's part of the company's plan to increase its earnings from other industries.

Earlier this week it reported its biggest third-quarter operating profit in eight years.

Nintendo CEO and president Tatsumi Kimishima said in 2016 he hoped Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach would hit the big screen.

And the appetite for Super Mario is as strong as ever.

The queue to play the new game at last year's E3 gaming convention - arguably the biggest event in the industry - was up to four hours long, Newsbeat reported.

No release date, writer or director has been announced for the the Italian plumber's new project.

Speculation, based on Nintendo's current schedule, is that the earliest the film will hit cinemas in 2020.

Nintendo will work with Illumination Entertainment - the production company behind Despicable Me, Dr Seuss and Minions.

It won't be the first time Mario and Luigi will have featured in a film series.

A 1993 live action film loosely based on the gaming series was released but didn't receive much praise from critics.

