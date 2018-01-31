Image copyright Mama Festivals

Lovebox festival will be held at Gunnersbury Park in west London this year, its organisers have announced.

The summer 2018 festival was originally announced to be at Brockwell Park in south-east London, having been held at Victoria Park in east London for the past 12 years.

Gunnersbury Park, in the London Borough of Hounslow, contains a Georgian mansion within its grounds.

Lovebox says all tickets sold for this year's festival are fully transferable.

The festival will take place on 13 and 14 July and the Citadel Festival will also be held at the same venue on 15 July.

The Citadel line-up is to be announced on 6 February, with the Lovebox line-up coming a week later.

Last year's Lovebox bill included Frank Ocean and Chase & Status.

The likes of Foals and Laura Marlking played Citadel in 2017.

Lovebox has moved around London in its 15 years, having been held at small venues around London before moving to Clapham Common and then Victoria Park.

Gunnersbury Park hosted the London Mela, a South Asian festival with over 80,000 people attending, last September.

Amy Lame, who is in charge of London's nightlife, tweeted that the move was "fantastic news for Londoners".

But not everyone was happy to see it move from east London.

But it was welcomed by others.

