Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patrick and Meghan play on-screen couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane

Fans of Suits were already devastated when it was revealed Meghan Markle's character Rachel Zane was leaving.

Now it's been announced that Patrick J Adams, who plays her on-screen boyfriend Mike Ross, will also not be returning to the show.

In a statement to the cast, crew and fans, the actor said: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

He added: "I'm excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of the show."

USA Network shared a trailer for the second part of season seven - which returns on 28 March - on its website on Tuesday.

It also confirmed that there would be a season eight but it won't feature Patrick or Meghan - who play the on-screen couple.

Meghan revealed in November she would be giving up acting after it was announced she was engaged to Prince Harry.

Patrick J Adams was straight on Twitter to make light of the situation.

It was reference to a joke he made when Megan's big news came out.

In his statement, Patrick added: I'm excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come.

"I wish everyone involved the best and am excited to see what kind of trouble they'll get themselves in and out of from here on out."

Some fans feel the show will never be the same.

I've not been bothered about this royal wedding pish in the slightest until now. It's ruined suits. No more Mike n' Harvey. I may as well just quit uni now because that's all I wanted to be — sean mcgrouther (@sean_mcgrouther) January 31, 2018

But it won't stop others from watching.

