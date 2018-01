Image copyright Getty Images

Mastermind producers say they've turned down 262 applications for Harry Potter as a specialist subject as only one person can do it per series.

In 2017 that selected person was Madeline Grant, a website manager from London.

She managed to get 15 out of 15 - but how well would you do if you were sat in front of John Humphrys?

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here