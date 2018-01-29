Grammys: This woman's reaction to Beyonce is all of us
- 29 January 2018
Admit it. No matter how cool you are, you'd probably be star-struck to see Beyonce in real life.
One woman's priceless reaction to seeing the superstar cross her path at the Grammys has lit up social media.
The shocked fan was captured, open mouthed, in a photo posted on Beyonce's Instagram.
And now people on social media are celebrating her, saying "this is all of us".
This woman is all of us. #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/wRBkM5PIxV— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) January 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @alloveranthony
LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs— pb (@paigebrittany) January 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @paigebrittany
when you realize you're lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL— Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ziwe
99.999999% of us who have met Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/pvxZcSjx4I— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @youngsinick
I am that lady. That lady is me #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/lMzEDUZTQh— Noe🦒ia (@ZenaidyNoelia) January 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ZenaidyNoelia
