Arctic Monkeys have been announced as headliners for Scotland's biggest festival, TRNSMT.

It's currently the band's only UK tour date over the summer.

Other acts that will play over two weekends include Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna and Tom Grennan.

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: "We're thrilled to be heading back to this year's TRNSMT Festival. We had a proper blast last year."

He added: "The Scottish really know how to throw a party and more importantly, a festival."

The festival, now in its second year, is widely reported to be a replacement for T in the Park.

T is taking a break in 2018 a break due to problems with moving sites.

Two teenagers died at the festival in 2016, while witnesses reported fights and illicit drug use in the campsite area.

Extra days have been added to TRNSMT this year meaning there will be five days of music at Glasgow Green.

Courteeners, Wolf Alice, J Hus, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Stereophonics, The Script, and Jessie J will all take to the stage.

Krept & Konan, Franz Ferdinand , Chvrches and Interpol are also on the bill.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be released on Tuesday 30 January.

The event takes place on 29 and 30 June, and 1, 8 and 9 July.

