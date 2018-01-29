Image copyright WWE

Asuka has made history by becoming the first female wrestler to win WWE's Royal Rumble.

The match, held on Sunday, was the first time women were able to compete in the event since its inception in 1988.

But Asuka's - real name Kanako Urai - moment to celebrate was overshadowed as Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance announcing she's joining WWE.

The ex-UFC champion offered a handshake to Asuka but was slapped away.

Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer for WWE, said she was "proud of all the women" who competed in the historic event.

"Their sacrifices, their perseverance, and their incredible talent led to this moment. I'm in awe. Congrats ladies, you deserve it."

But some fans were not happy that Ronda made a dramatic entrance on the night - saying it was disrespectful to Asuka.

WWE just overshadowed the winner of the first ever women's Royal Rumble... with Ronda Rousey. What an absolute joke! Straight up disrespectful to Asuka and all the hardworking female WWE Superstars. — Champ (@ChampChong) January 29, 2018

Not sure why WWE brought out Ronda Rousey during Asuka's HUGE career moment but aye I don't make the booking decisions here — The Quintessential Stud Muffin (@DeionGottaSTFU) January 29, 2018

Speaking to ESPN after the reveal, Ronda said: "This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab, this is not a publicity stunt."

