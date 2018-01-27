Kylie Jenner and those pregnancy rumours

Image copyright Getty Images

Fans of Kylie Jenner have noticed she seems to have disappeared recently.

From pouting selfies to appearances on KUWTK, we're used to constant updates showing off her life.

But for the last four months she has been missing from the public eye following speculation she is pregnant.

We take a look at the evidence:

How the rumours began

Image copyright Getty Images

It all started in September when media reports emerged claiming the 20-year-old was pregnant.

TMZ reported the reality TV star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The couple have yet to report on the rumours and have been careful not to be snapped together recently.

They were only properly photographed together at a basketball game back in April.

And Kylie also hasn't been making any of her usual public appearances.

Instead, grainy photos have emerged showing her wearing baggier clothing - which has fuelled the speculation.

The social media detox

Image copyright Instagram/KylieJenner

Fans are used to the reality TV star uploading snaps to social media on a regular basis.

But it's all gone a bit quiet.

She's still posting pics but they're now either throwback snaps or close-ups on her face.

And since December 25, she's had an Instagram blackout.

Kylie, who is one of the 10 most-followed people on Instagram, is yet to post anything in 2018.

The Kardashian Christmas card

Image copyright Instagram/KoutneyKardashian

The Kardashian/Jenner clan teased their annual Christmas card photoshoot over a staggering 25 days in December.

Kim and Kourtney posted a different photo to Instagram each day showing off various family members.

As the days ticked by, fans speculated that Kylie may finally make an appearance on the last day.

But they were left disappointed.

On day 24, the family posted a snap showing off the majority of the family - but without Kylie.

Image copyright Instagram/KoutneyKardashian

"I want to know where is Kylie???" one fan wrote.

@Millie_x16 added: "Kylie's not there cuz they looking at her holding her baby off camera."

Another fan asked: "Half the family looking at Kylie being pregnant or not?"

The Calvin Klein advert

Image copyright Instagram/CalvinKlein

Kylie made a unexpected appearance a few days ago when an advert dropped for Calvin Klein featuring her family.

She was featured in four of the photos released - with one snap showing her draped in a blanket.

In another she was photographed wearing a full black tracksuit.

Many fans noticed she was unusually covered up compared to the rest of her sisters.

And it got them pretty miffed.

Skip Twitter post by @galaxiiyy Kylie Jenner covering up underwear while in an underwear brand campaign, just to cover up her baby bump even though everyone knows she's pregnant pic.twitter.com/ZqWHTHIHY6 — 🌷💥 (@galaxiiyy) January 22, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @peoplecallmenat The fact that Kylie Jenner is hiding her stomach in all the Calvin Klein ads is so stupid 😂 she’s irritating me now.. like just inform us & stop playing games 🙄 — Nat 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@peoplecallmenat) January 23, 2018 Report

It's been reported the star is due in February.

And fans will no doubt be expecting Kylie to finally reveal all in the usual explosive KUWTK style.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here