Image caption Maya Jama takes the weekend 10am-1pm slot on Radio 1 from 24 February

Presenter Maya Jama is joining BBC Radio 1 as the new host of Greatest Hits on Saturdays, while the Sunday show will be presented by Jordan North.

Greatest Hits presenter Matt Edmondson moves to afternoons and will be joined by a celebrity co-host each week.

Alice Levine moves from the afternoon to join Dev on Weekend Breakfast.

At a time when pay equality is under scrutiny at the BBC, Radio 1 confirmed Alice and Dev will earn the same - as will Maya and Jordan.

Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt and Mollie King from The Saturdays will be among the first to join Matt on his show.

Maya Jama, who has been presenting since 2014 on MTV, 4Music, Channel 4 and ITV, will also join Scott Mills' show on a Friday.

The 23-year-old says she's "so happy" and cannot wait to start.

"I'm sure I can learn a thing or two from Scott and I'm beyond excited to have my own show on Radio 1," she said.

Scarlett Moffatt and Mollie King both say they enjoy listening to Matt on the radio.

"To present alongside him is going to be so much fun," Scarlett said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mollie King and Scarlett Moffatt are among the celebrities joining Radio 1

Mollie agrees: "I'm so excited, we're going to have a blast, bring it on!"

"I can't wait to work with Mollie and Scarlett, not to mention the 'reveal-them-and-you'll-be-immediately-fired' list of amazing names we have lined up," Matt said.

Alice Levine makes way for Matt's new show by moving from the afternoon to join forces with Dev on Weekend Breakfast.

The duo have done a bit of presenting together and both have had success away from the station in 2017 - Alice with her comedy podcast and Dev as a Celebrity Masterchef finalist.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dev and Alice Levine have had multiple stints as a presenting duo in 2017

Jordan North had some practice filling in on Greatest Hits in September.

He tweeted about it at the time with the caption "OMG!!"

Talking of Maya and Jordan joining the station for their own shows, controller Ben Cooper said: "It's brilliant to welcome the next generation of superstars to Radio 1."

And he thinks celebrities like Scarlett and Mollie getting involved will "give an exciting jeopardy to live radio at the weekend".

The changes come into effect from 24 February.

Radio 1's new weekend schedule:

Saturdays

6am-10am - Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast with Dev and Alice

10am-1pm - Radio 1's Greatest Hits with Maya Jama

1pm-4pm - Matt Edmondson and a celebrity co-host

4pm-7pm - Radio 1's Dance Anthems with MistaJam

Sundays

6am-10am - Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast with Dev and Alice

10am-1pm - Radio 1's Greatest Hits with Jordan North

1pm-4pm - Matt Edmondson

4pm-7pm - Radio 1's Life Hacks with Cel Spellman and Katie Thistleton

