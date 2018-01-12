Image copyright Twitter/missrshelton

A video apparently posted by transgender Big Brother star Rebekah Shelton says she is not dead and was the victim of a social media hoax.

Earlier a tweet from her verified account said she had died unexpectedly.

The 32-year-old was on Big Brother in 2009 where - as Rodrigo Lopes - she finished fifth.

Newsbeat is trying to reach Rebekah or her representatives for comment on the story.

A later tweet from the account said although the hoax was a "horrible experience", the positive thing was that "I realise that I'm loved and so many people cared about me".

Newsbeat was among several news organisations which reported the former Big Brother contestant had died.