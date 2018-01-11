Image copyright ITV / Coronation Street

A very serious moment on a recent episode of Coronation Street was gloriously upstaged by a hugely underwhelmed extra.

The supposed background character stole the limelight from actress Sair Khan, whose character Alya was facing the press about her dead boyfriend.

But all eyes were on the barely-bothered paparazzi.

Her performance was so magnificent, 40,000 people have shared a tweet calling for her to win an Oscar.

The role of an extra is to bring scenes in TV and movies to life, filling a background with the suggestion of a living, breathing world full of movement and life.

But sometimes, there's a bit too much (or not enough) 'movement and life' going on in the background.

The Coronation Street snapper joins the archives as one of the world's most memorable extras ever. She's in good company. Here are some of TV and film's most iconic extras. You're welcome.

This happy little soldier

Dunkirk was not a happy film based on a one of the darkest moments for allied forces during World War II.

Sadly, no one told this happy bunny.

The miming sweeper

Blending into the background is a good extra's special skill. Silent, subtle and never stealing the spotlight.

But they also need to perform the basic function their role requires.

This James Bond extra did a marvellous job of sweeping the air.

Skip Twitter post by @jackcox997 Daniel Craig is back for 2 more bond films? Great, but what about the greatest extra of all time- the sweeping man in Quantum of solace ? pic.twitter.com/kBGDcozkWl — Jack (@jackcox997) August 7, 2017 Report

Batman's wobbly bad guy

The Dark Knight Rises is considered by many as one of cinema's best superhero movies.

Batman and Catwoman barely made it out alive, but they would have had an easier job of cleaning up Gotham if all their enemies were as wobbly as this guy.

He didn't land a punch. Didn't even come close.

(Warning: Third party videos may contain adverts)

At least get dressed before getting on set

This lady was so excited about a basketball victory in eighties' movie Teen Wolf, her trousers nearly fell down.

She was flying low and noticed halfway through the scene.

(Warning: Third party videos may contain adverts)

And this, whatever 'this' is

Mr Nanny (don't pretend you don't know it) is a 1993 comedy starring wrestler Hulk Hogan and absolutely no one else of any note.

It also included an unforgettable scene where an extra throws a dog in the ocean.

Go figure.

(Warning: Third party videos may contain adverts)

Newsbeat has not, as yet, been able to identify the extra or the company who supplied her to Coronation Street for interview.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every day on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here