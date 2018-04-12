Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
TV
Radio
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Music
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC News
News Navigation
Sections
Home
Video
World
US & Canada
UK
Business
Tech
Science
Stories
Entertainment & Arts
Health
In Pictures
Reality Check
World News TV
Newsbeat
Newsbeat selected
Special Reports
Explainers
The Reporters
Have Your Say
More
More sections
Home
Video
World
World Home
Africa
Asia
Australia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
US & Canada
UK
UK Home
England
N. Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Politics
Business
Business Home
Market Data
Global Trade
Companies
Entrepreneurship
Technology of Business
Economy
Global Education
Business of Sport
Tech
Science
Stories
Entertainment & Arts
Health
In Pictures
Reality Check
World News TV
Newsbeat
Newsbeat selected
Special Reports
Explainers
The Reporters
Have Your Say
Newsbeat
Top Stories
Why I made a film about Stephen Lawrence
Beckham's comments 'better than winning gold'
Coachella 2018: Beyonce and other highlights
WWE's John Cena and Nikki Bella split
H&M to collaborate with Moschino
Destiny's Child reunite at Coachella
Video
Video
Sprinting sisters race for the top
Why I wanted to have my leg amputated
3d
4 days ago
Newsbeat
Video
Facebook and You: What's The Fuss?
5d
5 days ago
Newsbeat
More from Newsbeat
Hellblade: Bafta for first-time actress
Cardi B's next level fan art
Dwayne Johnson 'moved' by support
Cardi B's bum implant leaked for five days
Famous faces taken by royal wedding snapper
In case you missed it
Video
Video
Newsbeat documentary: Too Young To Go Bald
Why do people enjoy taking part in chilli-eating contests?
'Don't forget to drink the water, humans like water'
Video
Video
Why palm oil is controversial
Young people 'aren't given an outlet'
News Navigation
Sections
Sections
Home
Home selected
UK
UK Home
England
N. Ireland
Scotland
Alba
Wales
Cymru
Local News
World
World Home
Africa
Asia
Australia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
US & Canada
Business
Business Home
Your Money
Market Data
Companies
Economy
Politics
Politics Home
Parliaments
Brexit
Local Elections 2018
Tech
Science
Health
Family & Education
Family & Education Home
School Report
Global Education
Entertainment & Arts
Stories
Video & Audio
In Pictures
Newsbeat
Reality Check
Special Reports
Explainers
The Reporters
Have Your Say
Disability