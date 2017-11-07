The island that swapped donkey rides for offshore cash
- 7 November 2017
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
In the 1960s, it was a place of rowing boats, Punch and Judy and people selling deckchairs - not somewhere the private jets of Formula One champions dropped by. What happened to the Isle of Man?
Image subject to copyright